Police conducts inquiry of 6 Sudanese in city

Investigation agencies are conducting inquiry to detect involvement of localities in religious conversion.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city police and other investigating agencies have geared up to resolve the Sudan student’s religious conversion attempt and other local persons. The police held Osama Ali Yusuf Ahmed (22) on Friday.

It is said that when two young boys refused to recite the prayer after him, he attempted to beat them with the wire of a charger.

There are 51 Sudanese in the city. Of which, the police held a thorough investigation of six of them, on Saturday. Meanwhile, the ATS and other Central Investigating Agency have started to trace the local persons in touch with Osama.

It may be noted that the incident took place in the Hudco area with a 15-year-old boy on Thursday night. It so happened that Osama spotted two boys moving around in the locality on Thursday at 9 pm. He called them in his room. Later on locked the door from inside and told them to sit on the ground and started reciting verses of the holy book in a loud voice. In the meantime, he was also writing something on paper and then burning it. This frightened the boys and questioned him as well, but he threatened them and said to repeat after him.

Meanwhile, the department of police has become worried over the involvement of foreign citizens in the conversion issue. The deputy commissioner Nitin Bagate and other senior officers camped the whole night and in the wee hours detained and arrested Osama.

During the investigation, the police said that he told them that he was just sharing information about the religion and the holy book to the boys. Osama came to India on October 8, 2022 and speaks Hindi fluently. He also understands Marathi. This has surprised the police officers.

Police recovers mobile handsets

Police had recovered 2 mobile handsets from Osama’s room during the search. The handsets were in damaged condition. According to senior officers, he would have damaged the handsets after the boys rushed towards their homes.

Meanwhile, the City Chowk police station today held a serious inquiry of his 6 friends staying in the city during the whole day. It has come to the notice that the landlords where these foreign nationals were staying as tenants had not intimated to the police.

It is learnt that the police will be investigating why Osama was not going to the college for the last one and a half years. Why he had damaged the mobiles. It is learnt that after taking Osama into custody, few local persons had reached the police station and inquired about him. Hence the cops have also started to investigate the relationship of Osama with local persons, and to whom he was meeting during the stay, etc.