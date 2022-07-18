Police confiscate two trucks illegally transporting 52 tons of rice!

Aurangabad, July 18:

The Chikalthana police seized two trucks laden with 52 tones of rice while transporting towards the city from Gevrai, on Sunday at 11 pm. The drivers of trucks failed to produce documents relating to the stock of the rice laden in the trucks and the vehicle documents.

Meanwhile, the police inspector (of Chikalthana Police Station) Devidas Gaat has written a letter to the revenue administration to check the stock of rice in trucks. However, no officer from the supply section could spare time for inspection.

According to the inspector,“ The police squad patrolling on Sunday night stopped the trucks (MH 23 W 4150 and MH 23 AU 4900) at Jhalta Phata. There were 52 tonnes of rice in both trucks. When the cops demanded the drivers submit papers relating to the rice and the vehicles. However, they failed to produce papers of the truck as well as the stock. They gave evasive replies. Hence the cops detained them and seized the trucks.

On Monday morning, the Chikalthana police wrote a letter to the Aurangabad tehsildar regarding checking the rice stock. The District Supply Office (DSO) squad was to inspect, but could not reach today due to a shortage of time. Meanwhile, the DSO squad has informed the police that they will come tomorrow (Tuesday).