Police constable dies after a dash by tractor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A police constable in the riots control squad in the city police force died after a dash by a water tanker in the Sillegaon area on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Amol Dattatray Gore (28).

Amol is a native of Borsar in the Lasur Station area and was selected as a constable in the city police force, five years back. He was posted in the riots control squad recently. On Wednesday morning, the was going to the police commissionerate from his village as usual on his motorcycle. A speeding water tanker dashed his motorcycle near Lasur Station. Amol was thrown away from his motorcycle and sustained serious injuries. The local residents rushed him to a local hospital in an unconscious condition. As his condition further deteriorated, he was shifted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He died in the evening while being treated.

Amol is survived by his wife, parents, and two younger brothers. He was married six months back. He was known as a disciplined and prompt policeman in the police department.