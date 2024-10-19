Police crackdown ahead of elections

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police conducted extensive raids on illegal activities, gutkha sellers, habitual criminals, and violators of traffic rules in the city ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Police collect Rs 15 lakh on Saturday.

A joint operation was conducted, leading to the arrest of individuals involved in illegal gutkha sales and the seizure of goods worth Rs 3,32,789 under the leadership of Cyber Police officials. Additionally, the Crime Branch, Senior Police Inspector Sandip Gurme, conducted seven raids related to liquor prohibition, arresting seven individuals and seizing 14,490 worth of goods. Local police stations carried out further raids, arresting nine individuals for liquor-related offenses and seizing goods worth Rs 45,010. Four actions under the Maharashtra Gambling Prohibition Act resulted in the arrest of 12 individuals and the seizure of Rs 1,67,390 worth of goods, while cannabis-related raids seized Rs 3,570 worth of goods. The Anti-Drug Control Team arrested three individuals with cannabis and MD drug-related operations, seizing Rs 18,990 worth of goods. Traffic enforcement conducted 1,300 actions under the Motor Vehicle Act, collecting Rs 12 lakh in fines for offenses such as triple-seat riding, no helmet, and illegal parking. Preventive actions were also taken against 41 habitual offenders and under the Maharashtra Liquor Prohibition Act. This operation was conducted under the guidance of CP in collaboration with the Crime Branch, Anti-Drug Control Team, Local Police Stations, and Traffic Branch as part of preparations for the 2024 Assembly elections.