Police custody of murder accused extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sessions court Judge S K Karhale on Monday extended the police custody of the murder case accused Santosh Uddhavarao Jagtap (39, Shivneri Colony, Garkheda area) until September 20.

After an argument over money, the accused beheaded his friend Rajesh Kapse near Pandhari Pimpalgaon on the Dhule Solapur highway, recently.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Ajit Ankush requested the court to extend the police custody of the accused as clothes worn by the accused while committing the crime, the mobile the bike used by him are yet to be seized.

“Investigation is pending as to where and how the accused hatched the conspiracy. Has anyone else helped the accused in the crime? So, there is a need to extend the police custody of the accused,” he argued.