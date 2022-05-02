Police examine violation of rules during Raj Thackeray meeting

Aurangabad, May 2:

In the preliminary findings, it has been observed that the terms and conditions given by the police administration for Raj Thackeray’s public meeting organised at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal on Sunday were violated.

Since morning, DCP Aparna Gite, PI Avinash Aghav, PI Gautam Patare and other senior officers had a close vigil on every movement at the meeting venue. The police were examining which conditions were breached.

The police had given permission for the meeting on 15 conditions and also directed that stern action will be taken in case of violation, which was the 16th condition. Against all this backdrop, the police minutely monitored the speech of Raj Tackeray.

Conditions for the meeting

1) The programme should be concluded in the given time.

2) Self-disciplene should be maintained, no hooliganism

3) Travel on the road permitted by police.

4) No weapons should be carried during the programme.

5) The estimated number of people coming for the meeting should be informed a day prior.

6) As the seating capacity at the venue is 15,000, more people should not be invited.

7) No controversial statements about race, caste, language, colour, region, place of birth, religion and others should be made.

8) The Sound limit should not be more than 55 decibels.

9) Sitting arrangements for men and women should be separate. Water, and washroom facilities should be separate.

10) If sweets or food articles are distributed at the venue, care should be taken that no food poisoning will take place.

Actual situation

1) Programme completed in given time.

2) Chairs were thrown in large numbers, and hooliganism observed.

3) Traffic norms flowed.

4) No weapons were found with anyone.

5) Organisers informed the police about the number of people to attend the meeting.

6) Around 35,000 people were gathered.

7) Criticism of caste, religion, and statements on other religion.

8) Sound limit reached 84 decibels.

9) Dearth of separate sitting arrangement, washrooms.

10) No food was distributed.

Report to be sent to home ministry

The city police will send a report on the violation of the conditions during the public meeting of Raj Thackeray on Sunday. Based on the report, the home department will take further decision. based on the report. The city police will then implement this decision, the sources said.