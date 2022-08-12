Police files cheque-fraud case against five for cheating of Rs 18 lakh

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

Satara police station has registered an offence against five persons including two representatives of a finance company - Bharat Chaure, Avinash Sanap, Deepak Phunde, Amol Awhad and Sagar Shelke - on the charge of duping two customers of Rs 18 lakh.

According to the complaint lodged by a victim Amol Kale, he and his Ravindra Rawas has decided to buy a row house. When Rawas’s neighbour Bharat Chaure came to know, he arranged a meeting with Jai Constructions and fixed a deal to purchase plot number 38 in the Satara locality. The deal was made orally and on plain paper. While they were struggling to arrange the money for purchasing the plot and construction of the plot, Chaure suggested taking a loan from Awas Finance Limited. The property was to be developed by Jai Construction. Against the loan, the duo handed over 10 cheques each to the finance company as a security.

Later on, Kale and Rawas had a dispute with Jai Construction. Later on, they had a deal, but Jai Construction failed to fulfil the assurance. Instead, Jai Construction claimed dues of Rs 9 lakh each upon them. He also threatened them with going to court. Later on, the accused Chaure, Sanap and Phunde through nexus with Finance Company’s Awhad and Shelke managed to

take one cheque each of Kale and Rawas (out of the 10 cheques given by them as security with the finance company). Jai Construction mentioned Rs 9 lakh figure on each cheque and deposited them in the bank.

The incident came to light when the duo received a message on their mobiles that their cheques have been dishonoured. Kale then rushed to Satara police station and lodged the complaint against the five accused. Further investigation is on by PSI Sonawane.