Police help missing dumb child reach his parents

Manish Gajbhiye

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a very heart-touching incident, the city police helped a missing 12-year-old boy meet his parents. Although, the boy could not speak but could say a few unclear words. It had become very difficult for the police officers to understand his language. Police inspector of the Cidco MIDC station, Gautam Patare gained the confidence of the panicked boy and through sign language made the boy speak some words. Based on the crude information from him, the police finally managed to trace his parents.

PI Patare said a phone call was received from the residents that a boy is wandering in the Cidco Bus Stand area on Friday at around 9.30 pm. The police team immediately rushed to the spot and traced the boy. He was very afraid and could not speak anything. They brought him to the Cidco MIDC police station.

The boy could not speak complete words, the officers asked him his name but he could say a word. He then spoke only Kolh...Kolh, Patare asked where he is from Kolhapur, but he denied it. As Patare belonged to the Kolhar area in Ahmednagar, he asked the boy, whether he is from Kolhar, then the body nodded. He could not tell his name but when he was asked about his father’s name, he pointed his finger to wards the sky. Then, his father’s name was identified as Chand, which the boy confirmed. His father’s profession was also traced as he pointed toward clothes and made an activity of cutting with scissors.

As Patare was from this area, he called his brother Suresh Patare, who lives in Kolhar, and asked him to trace a tailor named Chand. He traced him within two hours and gave his phone number to the police officers.

Chand told that his son’s name is Altaf Chand Shaikh had come to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with his mother to meet his relatives but was separated from her after some time. He gave the number of his relatives to the officers and they were called at the police station. After confirmation and completing the legal procedures, the boy was handed over to the relatives immediately in the morning.