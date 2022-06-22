Police inspector Kendre injured seriously in fatal attack

Aurangabad, June 21:

Vyankatesh Kendre, a police inspector was attacked by a retired policeman with a knife in a felicitation programme held in the Jinsi Police Station premise on late Tuesday night.

Kendre was seriously injured in the deadly attack and was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital. The attacker has been identified as Mujahed Shaikh.

According to details, PI Kendre transferred to Jinsi Police Station three years ago.

The work of PI Kendre during Covid period was remarkable.

Taking notice of efforts for maintaining communal harmony, residents of the area organised a programme on Tuesday night to felicitate the police officer.

The accused Mujahed came there when the programme was underway on the police station premises.

He asked the citizens that PI Kendre had not done any good work and why they were felicitating him. The accused said the citizens are hand in glove with him.

The organisers asked him to go away from the venue.

Mujahed was standing outside the police station gate in darkness and was abusing. This made Kendre angry. Kendre approached him and asked the reasons for abusing.

Mujahed took out a knife and attacked the police inspector on his stomach and chest.

The policemen standing there overpowered Mujahed and thwarted his third hit.

The officer's uniform got wet with blood in the attack. The police officer was rushed to the private hospital. Policemen caught the accused and snatched away the knife from him.

10 pouches of blood given

Because of constant bleeding from the injuries of the police officer, doctors sought 10 pouches of blood to give him.

The blood pouches were made available from two blood banks in the city. Dr Bhavna Takalkar, Dr Shah and other expert doctors team were doing surgery on the officer till late at night.

CP, DCPs, officers rush to hospital

On receiving information, commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta, deputy commissioners of police Deepak Girhe and Aparna Gite, ACP Nishikant Bhujbal and PIs of all the police stations rushed towards the hospital. CP Gupta was in the hospital till late at night.

The accused Mujahed joined police force in 1993. When he was in the special branch, he attacked a police officer Sopan Borse in 2004. He was dismissed from the police service after the incident. Following the court orders, he was allowed to rejoin the service.

Addiction to narco stuff

Mujhed worked at Jinsi Police Station for five years. He was transferred to Begumpura Police Station recently. He had applied for voluntary retirement later.

DCPs said that his retirement application was approved a few days ago. He is addicted to narco stuff because of which he took retirement.