Police investigation claims lawyer plots fake robbery

Aurangabad, April 6:

A case of robbing a lawyer going on his motorcycle near Balapur Phata was registered with Cidco MIDC police station on March 20. In a parallel investigation, the crime branch claimed that the lawyer ployed that he was robbed. The investigating team has submitted a report to Cidco MIDC police station while further action has been initiated, informed PI Vitthal Pote.

Lawyer Vinod Sanjay Athawale (CE 12, Sahara Parivartan, Harsul) is a practicing lawyer in Aurangabad Division Bench of Bombay High Court. On March 20, he lodged a complaint with Cidco MIDC police station that he was going to Beed on his motorcycle (MH20 FQ 2870) at around 6.30 pm. Two unidentified persons stopped him near Balapur Phata and severely beat him. They snatched Rs 16,800 cash and a mobile phone amounting to Rs 17,990 from his pocket.

The crime branch police team led by API Manoj Shinde started a parallel investigation along with the Cidco MIDC police. During the investigation, it was found that Athawale had ployed of being robbed. The crime branch has submitted an investigation report to Cidco MIDC police while PSI Shivaji Chaure is conducting a further investigation.