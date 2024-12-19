Police nab 2 suspected terrorists in Drill

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police conducted a surprise drill at the Central Bus Station to test emergency preparedness on Thursday. Led by CP Pawar, the operation involved the Quick Response Team (QRT), the Hazardous Action Squad and local police.

At 8 am, a mock alert prompted officers to secure the area. Heavily armed teams, bomb squads, and a dog unit arrived swiftly. The first suspect was detained in the station manager’s office, revealing an accomplice near the Jalgaon bus point, who was also captured.The drill involved multiple teams under the guidance of CP Praveen Pawar. Key participants included PSI Mahadev Gaikwad, R.B. Patole, Sudhakar Patil and others.

Note: This was a planned exercise.