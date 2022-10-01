Police nab absconding murderer after 5 years

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

The Osmanpura police have succeeded in arresting a chowkidar (watchman), who was wanted in a case of murder held five years ago. The accused was absconding since then, but the police team arrested him from Waluj MIDC said the police inspector Geeta Bagwade.

Sandeep Prabhakar Joshi has a godown at Prashantnagar in Osmanpura locality and Pravin Uttam Wakale (Hiwarkheda in Sengaon tehsil - Hingoli) was working as a watchman here. On July 10, 2017 afternoon, Anil Prabhakar Gaikwad and Vinod Batti entered the godown with an intention of theft. Pravin opposed them. Hence the accused Anil and Vinod threw stones at him. In the meantime, Pravin telephoned and called Sandeep. On seeing the owner, Anil and Vinod started to run away, but Sandeep and Pravin manage to hold Anil.

In the meantime, one Vijay Pandurang Sadaphule, who was near the train tracks, rushed towards the godown on hearing the chaos. However, Sandeep and Pravin while beating others also beat Vijay, who sustained injuries and died while undergoing treatment. Acting upon the complaint of the deceased’s wife, the Osmanpura police booked Sandeep and Pravin and then filed the charge sheet against them in court. However, Pravin managed to flee away after the incident.

The watchman was working in a company situated in Waluj MIDC by changing his name. Acting upon the information, the police laid a trap and arrested him. Assistant inspector Rahul Suryatal, Yogesh Gupta, Satish Jadhav, Sandeep Dharme and Siddharth Dhawale took the action.