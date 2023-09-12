Police nabs vehicle-lifters; seize 8 bikes valuing Rs 4L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Waluj MIDC police have arrested two hardcore criminals, who had come to sell a bullet motorcycle, from Ranjangaon, on Tuesday morning. Later on, the police confiscated eight motorcycles of valuing Rs 4.16 lakh from their possession.

Acting upon the information, the assistant police inspector (API) Gautam Wavale and his team lay a trap to hold two accused who had arrived to sell the bullet motorcycle in Ranjangaon. They introduced themselves as Amit Ashok Nagare (27, Newasa) and Sagar Kantilal Dalve (23, Mhada Colony in Gangapur). The cops then demanded for vehicle documents (of bullet bearing number MH 26, BZ 1762), but failed to produce it. The cops then searched the RTO’s portal and found that the bullet is registered in the name of Balaji Gurdale. The duo then confessed that they had stolen the motorcycle.

The cops then brought them to the police station and when pressed hard, they confessed to having lifted eight motorcycles from different places. They also informed the cops about the place where they had stored the stolen bikes near Mylon Company in the Waluj industrial estate. The cost of all these vehicles is Rs 4.16 lakh. Amit is a hardcore criminal and is a professional vehicle-lifter. There are 11 cases registered against him in Aurangabad and Ahmednagar districts.

Under the guidance of the commissioner of police (CP) Manoj Lohiya, DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar and ACP Ashok Thorat, the team comprising police inspector Avinash Aghav, second PI Ganesh Tathe, API Gautam Wavle, PSI Deepak Rothe, Dheeraj Kabaliye, Suresh Bhise, Avinash Dhage, Yashwant Gobade, Suraj Agrawal, Suresh Kachhe, Nitin Iname, Hanuman Thoke, Rajabhau Kolhe, Vithal Shingade and Balasaheb Devbone took the action.