Police officers & constables imparted training

Aurangabad: A two-day special training programme for officers and constables from the office of the commissioner of police (CP) was conducted on January 20 and 21 to enhance sensitivity among the personnel at police stations.

Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) principal Dr Anand Iyengar, Rushad Kavina (Dean), and Satish Pawar (IHM administrative officer) guided the participants. A total of five PSIs and 24 ASIs attended the training. The experts guided all the officers and employees of CP in a phased manner.

The training is the brainchild of the commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta. The objective of the training is that there should be good communication between the public and the police force which should be sensitive and show more respect to citizens.

Police inspectors Dr Ganpat Darade and Sunita Misal under the guidance of DCP (headquarter) Aparna Gite are taking efforts for the training.