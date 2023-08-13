Police open fire on vehicle after attempted assault, two arrested

Incident on Zalta Phata to Nipani road: One policeman seriously injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a thrilling incident reminiscent of a movie scene, police resorted to firing at a vehicle after it attempted to crush them while evading a stop. The intense chase unfolded on the Zalta Phata to Nipani road, resulting in one police officer sustaining serious injuries. Two suspects have been apprehended, while a third managed to escape. A case has been registered at the Chikalthana police station regarding the incident.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Gauskhan Abdul Khan Pathan (50, Adgaon Mahuli) and Sheikh Salman Sheikh Kausar (20, Harsul). The driver and main suspect, Sheikh Sameer, is currently at large, and the police are actively searching for him.

According to Aurangabad rural superintendent of police Manish Kalwania, the local crime branch received information about a suspicious vehicle passing through the Chikalthana police station area on Sunday. Acting on the tip-off, a police team comprising PSI Madhukar More and constables stationed themselves in front of a hotel at Zalta Phata around 3:45 pm. As the suspicious vehicle approached, the police issued warnings for the driver to halt. However, the driver ignored the warnings and accelerated the vehicle. Constable Tidke stepped onto the road to signal the driver to stop, but instead, the driver directed the vehicle towards the officers. The officers managed to move aside in time, narrowly avoiding being struck. Unfortunately, Tidke suffered severe injuries from the incident and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police open fire

Immediately More and his team pursued the fleeing vehicle. Eventually, they managed to outrun the tempo and tried to stop it. In response, the driver accelerated the tempo, prompting PSI More to fire two shots at the vehicle's wheels. The shots successfully immobilized the tempo, and three individuals exited and attempted to escape on foot. The police gave chase and apprehended two of the suspects. Interrogations are currently underway, focusing on their criminal backgrounds. The police are actively searching for the third accused.

Senior officials reach the spot

Upon receiving the information, additional SP Sunil Lanjewar and other senior officials rushed to the scene.

Investigations have revealed that the suspected vehicle was stolen, leading the police to pursue it. The tempo lacks a license plate, and efforts are underway to determine its ownership.