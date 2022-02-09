Police propose cancellation of license of Anil Agencies

Aurangabad, Feb 9:

After the arrest of a salesman of Anil Agencies for selling sedative pills to the addicts after showing the transaction of selling the pills to the medical stores at wholesale rates, the police have now submitted a proposal to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) joint commissioner to cancel the license of Anil Agencies.

The Osmanpura police on January 31, arrested a drug peddler Taufiq Rafiq Farokhi and seized huge stock of sedative pills from him. During investigation, it was found that he was working as a salesman in Anil Agencies at Gulmandi. He used to take order from the medical stores and then deliver medicines to them. Meanwhile, he used to take fake orders and then take sedative pills from Anil Agencies and then used to give it to the drug peddlers and addicts.

The police arrested Taufiq on January 31 and seized 300 Alprazolam tables, 540 Lorazepam tablets and 30 Ultracet tablets from him. He confessed that he used to take the tablets from Anil Agencies and used to sell to the addicts.

The police stated that this incident occured due to negligence and irresponsible attitude of the owner of Anil Agencies Ankur Ranjendra Sahuji and hence a recommendation has been made to the FDA joint commissioner for cancellation of the license of Anil Agencies, informed PI Geeta Bagwade.

The Schedule - H drugs cannot be sold without the prescription of the doctors. The medicine stores have to preserve a copy of the prescription and the contact number of the patient to whom, these drugs are given. Still, salesman of Anil Agencies Taufiq used to sell Schedule H1 drugs to the addicts.