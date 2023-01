Police Public School students selected for state-level matches

Selected students are: Fencing: Under 17 boys: Tejas Patil, Satyam Patil, Shivam Patil; under 17 girls: G Dongre, Maitri Talvande; under 14 girls: Kanak Bhojane; athletics: under 14 boys: Mohin Mehboob (100m gold medal) and under 17 boys: Rehan Baig (javelin throw gold medal).

Weightlifting: Under 17 boys: Pawan Sonawane (81 kg gold medal); skating: Under 17 boys: Akash Aghav (inline skating first). The selected students were guided by Dr Rohidas Gadekar, Abhijeet Tupe, Samadhan Belewar, Siddhant Shrivastava and Shriram Gaikwad. They were congratulated by director Ranjit Dass, headmistress Geeta Damodaran, administrator Kiran Chauhan and supervisors.