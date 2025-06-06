Police raids brothel operated from Patil lodge in Bajajnagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the night of Thursday, June 5, Waluj MIDC police conducted a major raid at Patil Lodge in the Bajajnagar area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Waluj MIDC police station. During the operation, two young women from West Bengal, who were allegedly forced into prostitution, were rescued by the police. Besides, the lodge manager and five customers were taken into custody. This action was carried out under the guidance of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the Cantonment Division.

Police had received information that women brought from other states were being forced into prostitution at Patil Lodge. Acting on this tip-off, around 10.45 pm on Thursday, a police team, along with a decoy customer, laid a trap and raided the lodge. During the raid, the lodge manager, who was allegedly involved in trafficking and forcing women into prostitution, was arrested, along with five customers who were present at the lodge at the time.

The arrested individuals include Manager Ganesh Bhimrao Bharti (of Mehkar, Buldhana district) and Customers Manohar Naik (Jalgaon), Shahiram Solunke (Kannad), Kundan Jadhav (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Sunil Takle (Ambad) and Sainath Arjune (Latur).

Two women rescued

The police rescued two young women — one aged 21 and the other 25 — both from West Bengal. They have been handed over to the Department of Women and Child Welfare. During the raid, the police also seized three ₹500 currency notes provided by the decoy customer, 23 boxes of condoms (6 units each), a customer registration register written in code language and other suspicious items. Further investigation is being conducted by Waluj MIDC Police.