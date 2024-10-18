Police records collection of Rs 30 lakh

As part of their pre-election crackdown, city police have intensified operations against illegal activities, notorious criminals, and traffic violators, collecting nearly Rs 29.6 lakh through fines and raids. The large-scale action comes ahead of the 2024 Legislative Assembly Elections.

The city Police conducted 24 raids on illegal liquor operations, arresting 24 individuals and seizing goods worth Rs 50,490. A gambling raid led to the arrest of 14 people with seized items valued at Rs 10.81 lakh. Three narcotics cases resulted in the arrest of 3 individuals and Rs 37,940 in seized substances. Preventive action was taken against 35 habitual offenders, with one externed from the city. The Traffic Branch acted against 1,929 violators, collecting fines of Rs 17.98 lakh. These actions, prompted by the upcoming elections, will continue regularly to ensure law and order said CP Pravin Pawar,. Police have also urged the public to report any illegal activities, including the sale of narcotics or illicit liquor.