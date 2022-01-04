Police recover body of 19-yr-old from Harsul Tank - Depressed youth was missing for last 5 days

Aurangabad, Jan 4:

The police have recovered the body of a youth, missing for the last five days, from Harsul Tank today morning. The deceased have been identified as Kunal Kakasaheb Dehade (19, resident of Sarafa Galli in City Chowk). Meanwhile, his friends gathered on Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) campus for post mortem, hinting that he could have ended his life following a love affair.

Harsul police said, " Kunal was working with his father, who was a colour contractor. On December 31 morning, the duo went on a motorcycle to Chikalthana MIDC. After dropping his father at a unit for work, Kunal left on the motorcycle.

While returning, he telephoned his friend and informed him that he will be committing suicide. After some time, he again called his friend and told him that he has reached Harsul Tank to end his life. Every time, after communication, Kunal used to switch off his cellphone."

One day before, Kunal has uploaded one post on his social media account. It read ' Aapko Hamare Jaise Hazaro Milenge, Par Un Hazaro Mein Hum Na Honge '. Reading the post, his friend contacted Kunal's relatives. Accordingly, they were searching for him. A missing complaint was also lodged at City Chowk police station. During the investigation, the police spotted his motorcycle near the tank. The fire brigade personnel were pressed and the jawans were searching for him for the past four days but was in vain. The body was spotted floating in the water today morning. The relatives started crying on seeing Kunal's body. Harsul police have registered the case.

It is learnt that Kunal was in love with a girl. Besides, another boy was also in love with the same girl. Hence the friends' circle were seen murmuring that he has ended his life owing to the love triangle.