Police recovers 20 tolas of gold chain stolen in May

-Police arrests two accused from Pune and Beed.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 4:

The City Chowk police team deserves an applaud for having succeeded in tracing a gold chain weighing 20 tolas (200 gms) which was stolen from the public meeting of MNS president Raj Thackeray, at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal ground, on May 1 evening. The chain was owned by an MNS office-bearer from Nanded.

“ We have recovered the gold chain and had also arrested two persons involved in the crime,” said police inspector Ashok Giri.

The police arrested Dutta Shrimant Jadhav and Umesh Satyabhan Talle (both residents of Gandhinagar, Peth Beed). Dutta is arrested from Pune, while Umesh has been nabbed from Beed.

It may be noted that MNS office-bearer from Nanded, Monty Singh Jahagirdar along with his activist had come in a private vehicle to attend the meeting in the city. The MNS leader Thackeray arrived at the venue at 8 pm. There was a huge rush of people at the entrance. Taking advantage of the situation, the thieves stole away the gold chain worn by Jahagirdar. City Chowk police surveyed the CCTV footage and came to know that both the accused hail from Beed. Under the guidance of the police inspector Giri, the squad comprising

assistant PI Ashok Bhandare, PSI Kalyan Chabukswar, head constable Vilas Kale, Deshraj More and Abhijeet Gaikwad searched for them in Beed but was in vain. After a deep investigation, the squad succeeded in arresting the duo. When pressed hard, Dutta and Umesh confessed to stealing the chain and later on, handed it over to the police.

According to the police, they are record criminals and are registered under various cases in different police stations. So far, they were dodging the City Chowk police station. However, the police succeeded in putting them behind the bars. It is learnt that the senior officer will be recommending the prize to the squad for the outstanding performance of the squad.