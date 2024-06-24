Police recruitment process for male aspirants completed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The recruitment process for male candidates in the city police department was completed on Monday.

It may be noted that a total of 16,133 candidates (both male and female) applied for the 212 posts of constables. Of them, 12,757 were male candidates. A total of 7,635 youths were present for the field test. Out of them, 6,602 aspirants completed the test successfully while 1007 were declared ineligible.

There were three stages of selection. They are field, written and skills tests. The minimum eligibility was an HSC pass but, youths who have completed an MBA, Engineering and M Sc tried their luck

The recruitment is being conducted under the surveillance of independent cameras along with Closed Circuit TV cameras. The recruitment process of male candidates was completed form June 19 and 24. Daily 2100 to 2400 aspirants were called for the field test. Those who could not take the test on Sunday due to rain were given an opportunity at 5 am today.

Candidates present & eligible for field test

Date-wise number of candidates present and eligible for the field test are as follows;

Date-----candidates present--eligible for the test

June 19----1288--------------1013

June 20----1282--------------1050

June 21----1356---------------1201

June 22-----1345--------------1193

June 23-----1319--------------1199

June 24-----1010---------------911

3,320 female aspirants for 64 posts

Now, the recruitment process of female candidates will commence at the Divisional Sports Complex on June 25. A total of 3,320 girls will compete for the jobs in city police for two days. A total of 853 girls were called for the field test for the posts in Rural Police. Of them, 607 were present for the field test. As many as 82 were declared ineligible.

All measures being taken

All necessary measures were taken for the female candidates' test. A team of doctors was appointed while the arrangement of refreshments, ORS and water was also made. If any female candidate faces any difficulty, she may contact through telephone numbers (0240-2240500,2240591,112).

(Shilwant Nandedkar, DCP).