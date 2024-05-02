Police save man from attempted suicide

Marital dispute was the cause of the suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A quick response from the Waluj police potentially saved a man's life following a domestic dispute. The incident began with a fight between a couple residing in Bajajnagar. Following the argument, the wife rushed to the police station to report her husband's suicidal threats made during a video call. Within three minutes, PSI Sandeep Shinde, special branch Yogesh Shelke, Vinod Nitware and other officers reached the couple's residence located 1.5 km away. Upon arrival, they found the door locked. The broke the door open and found the man preparing to hang himself. The officers swiftly intervened and prevented the suicide attempt. The husband and wife were counselled by the police and later sent home.