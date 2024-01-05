Police slap notice to 19 companies selling nylon manja online

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed against Nylon Manja sale last year, the court took the police to task. As Sankranti is just a few days away, the city police on Thursday issued notices to 19 companies selling nylon manjas online, warning them not to sell them on the online portals.

The city police became active at the end of December. The Crime Branch seized nylon manja by taking action against two wholesale traders and a total of 4 sellers in Begampura and City Chowk area.

Sale on social media, online platforms

As police action began, manja sales started in the city through social media, Telegram groups instead of retail sales. Moreover, various online portals also sell the banned manja on their websites. It becomes challenging for the state police to bring the sale under control. Giving more information, PI Sandeep Gurme said that notices have been issued to 19 such companies under Information Technology Act 2000 and Criminal Procedure Code 1973. Moreover, plainclothes police will search for Manja in the city as well.