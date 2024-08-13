Police to file chargesheet against Manoj soon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Within eight days, two scams involving investments in the stock market and cryptocurrency, amounting to crores of rupees, have come to light. Teachers, professors, lawyers, and even police officers fell prey to these luring schemes. The first fraudster, Narendra Balu Pawar, has been remanded to police custody for an additional seven days by the court. Meanwhile, the police have begun collecting substantial evidence against the second fraudster, Manojraje Vishnu Bhosale (35).

Narendra lured people by promising to double their money within 20 months through investments in cryptocurrency, amassing a fortune worth crores. He collected money from working professionals and entrepreneurs in Pune, Nashik, Malegaon, and Pimpri-Chinchwad. A case was recently registered against him in Pune, and it has now come to light that he also deceived many people in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city. Due to the increasing scope of the crime, the investigation has been handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). On Tuesday, as his four-day police custody ended, PSI Ashok Avchar presented him in court again, where the court ordered him to remain in police custody for an additional seven days.

Laptops and documents to be seized from Nashik

Narendra had opened his main office in Nashik, and the police are now planning to search that office. Besides, they will be making formal requests to access his various bank accounts. The police informed the court that it was essential to seize his laptop as it would be containing crucial data.

Case to be filed within two days

Depositors have started protesting against Manojraje Bhosale, who has allegedly duped around 1,900 people out of Rs 100 crores and is now on the run. On Tuesday, many victims rushed to the police commissioner's office to file complaints. The police have begun collecting evidence against Manoj, and senior officers have indicated that a case will be filed against him under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999 within the next two days. Assistant Police Inspector Mohsin Syed is investigating the case.

Chargesheet against Manoj soon

Manoj, along with Sonam Bhalla and Naresh Bhalla, already has a case filed against them from March, in connection with abetting the suicide of their partner, Sunil Ugalmugle. The Pundaliknagar police have been investigating that case. Authorities have clarified that within the next five days, a chargesheet with evidence will be filed against him in the first case.