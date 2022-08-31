Police to patrol on bicycles in Waluj industrial area

Emphasis on increasing police fitness

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

MIDC Waluj police have decided to patrol on bicycles in Waluj industrial area to keep a check on rising criminal activities. Cycle patrolling will increase the police presence in the community and will also increase their fitness. The activity was launched on Wednesday.

Waluj station police inspector Sandeep Gurme had decided to patrol on bicycles in order to curb the increasing criminal activities in Waluj industrial area and to increase the fitness of police officers and employees. Entrepreneur Mihir Vaidya, owner of Shree Ganesh Press Coat Industries, has provided five state-of-the-art bicycles to the police for this initiative.

Patrolling was started on the occasion of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi in the presence of assistant commissioner of police Ashok Thorat and PI Gurme. PSIs Rahul Nirwal, Sachin Pagote, Ashok Ingole patrolled the Maharana Pratap Chowk, Hi-Tech College, Mohtadevi Chowk and More Chowk on a bicycle and inspected Ganesh immersion route in Bajajnagar. API Gautam Wawle, PSI Laxman Umbre, Gorakhnath Kadu, Yogesh Shelke, Vikram Wagh and others were present on the occasion.