Police trace accused’s contacts, political links under scanner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police have started tracing phone calls and messages made by the Nimone family before and after the brutal murder of Pramod Padaswan in Sambhaji Colony. Everyone in contact with the accused is being summoned to verify their role in the conspiracy, senior officials confirmed. By late Monday night, police were also moving to add three more accused to the case.

On Monday, the main accused, Dnyaneshwar Kashinath Nimone, along with his mother Shashikala, brothers Gaurav and Saurabh, brother-in-law Manoj, and father Kashinath, were interrogated for hours. Investigators said the accused tried to hide the bloodstained clothes worn during the killing. Police later seized these clothes and two weapons, carried out a panchnama, and documented the evidence on video. A morning raid was also conducted at the Nimone residence.

Family’s allegations under probe

Police sources said the attackers stayed in touch with certain individuals even after the assault, allegedly discussing the crime. Some people reportedly visited the police station on their behalf as well. Their mobile phones are now under analysis, with recent call records and messages being scrutinised.

Demand for political shelter probe

The case has also taken a political turn. Congress state president Harshavardhan Sapkal and MP Dr Kalyan Kale visited the Padaswan family on Monday, assuring them of support. Relatives said Kale promised to raise the issue with the Chief Minister and the DGP. Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve demanded a thorough inquiry into the alleged political patronage extended to the Nimone family and its businesses.

Seven family statements recorded

Police have recorded statements of seven Padaswan family members, who suspect others beyond the Nimone family may have been involved. Cyber police are examining CCTV footage for further leads. Officials confirmed that all six arrested so far were directly involved in the assault.