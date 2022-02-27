Policeman absconding in molestation case suspended

Aurangabad, Feb 27:

Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta on Saturday suspended policeman Sandeep Pawar, accused in a case of sexual exploitation of a woman living away from her husband on the lure of several promises.

The victim was living away from her husband with her son at Nandanvan Colony. Sandeep Pawar, a constable in the city police force met her and lured her. He sexually exploited her on several false promises. When she asked him for marrying her, he started ignoring her. A case was registered in Cantonment police station, three weeks back and Pawar is at large since then. Dr Gupta issued the order of his suspension on Saturday, informed the senior officers.