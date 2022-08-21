Policeman beaten up

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

Four youths beat a policeman severely when he tried to stop them from teasing three girls near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s Hostel for International Students on Friday evening.

The policeman Sachin Madhukar Mhaske (Pethenagar) was going from Pethenagar to Aurangabad Rural Police Headquarters on duty.

On the way near the hotel, the girls told that some boys are teasing them. He told them to call on 112 number and ask for police assistance. The four boys annoyed with it severely beat Mhaske. He some how managed to escape and rushed to Begumpura police station. A case has been registered with Begumpura police station against four unidentified youths.