Political activist wanted in rape case absconding

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

supporter of chief minister Eknath Shinde fraction and Yuva Sena (Aurangabad east constituency) president Jyotiram Vitthalrao Dhongde is absconding after being booked in a rape case. Mukundwadi police have launched a massive manhunt for him.

Mukundwadi police booked Dhongde for raping a married woman for four years on the pretext of marrying her and also took around Rs 1.5 crores from her. When she was three months pregnant, Dhongde kicked her, due to which her child died in her stomach. He also threatened her with a gun and told her that he cannot marry her as his political image may be damaged. Hence, the victim lodged a complaint with Mukundwadi police station.

The police have registered a case and launched a massive manhunt for him. However, he was not found anywhere. He has switched off his mobile phone. The police are searching him and on the basis of technical evidence also searching the persons who are in contact with him. A police team is searching him, said PI Brahma Giri.