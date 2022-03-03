Political aspirants gears upto try luck from 126 wards

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, March 3:

The political leaders and aspirants expressed their joy and heaved a sigh of relief after the Supreme Court disposed of the SLP regarding the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections on Thursday. The AMC's election

administration, acting upon the orders of the State Election Commission (SEC), has constituted 126 wards (or 42 prabhags) in November 2021. Each prabhag comprise of three election wards.

As per the SEC orders, the population of each ward should be 9-10,000 and each prabhag should be around 30,000. The SEC has revised and issued an independent order to 22 municipal corporations in the state on November 3, 2021.

The AMC was directed to submit the rough draft on prabhags to SEC. Accordingly, the AMC submitted the rough draft referring to the Census 2011 population of 12.28 lakh (including 9.39 lakh voters). There were 2286 enumerator

blocks (EBs). Hence the AMC delimited its 115 wards and formed 126 new wards (further divided them into 42 prabhags).

50 pc reservation to women

There will be 126 wards, out of which, 50 per cent (63 wards) will be reserved for women candidates. Of the total wards, 24 will be reserved for Scheduled Caste, three for Scheduled Tribe, 34 for Other Backward Class and 65 will

be for Open candidates. The AMC after receiving the orders from the SEC will publish the draft on prabhags and invite objections and comments on it. The final draft on prabhag will be prepared considering the comments and

objections. Accordingly, the draw of lots to select wards to be socially reserved will also be picked up.

Partywise strength in 2015

Shiv Sena - 29

BJP - 23

AIMIM - 24

Congress - 11

BSP - 05

NCP - 04

RPI (D) - 02

Independents - 17

Total - 115

Population of the city - 12,28,032

Population of Scheduled Caste - 2,38,105

Population of Scheduled Tribe - 16,320.