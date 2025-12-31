Political parties in disarray as independents gain ground

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

All nine election officers in city conducted a thorough scrutiny of municipal election nomination forms, resulting in a shake-up for political parties on Wednesday.

Several candidates from established parties were disqualified due to minor errors, creating unexpected opportunities for independent contenders. This year’s nomination process proved far more complex than in the past. Forms, previously four pages long, now required 20–22 affidavits and supporting documents. Many candidates struggled to complete the paperwork accurately, relying on incomplete information or self-proclaimed experts. The impact was clear during scrutiny, with officials rejecting applications over seemingly minor mistakes, leaving political parties scrambling. In prabhags where party candidates were disqualified, independents are attracting growing attention and support. While they cannot contest using party symbols, parties are now exploring options to back capable independents strategically.

Notably, no “dummy candidates” were filed, and all B-forms and candidacy announcements were submitted on the last day. The absence of such safeguards has intensified the confusion, allowing independent candidates to capitalise on the situation.