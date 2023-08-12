Political situation in country is in favour of I.N.D.I.A - MPCC working president

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) working president and the in-charge of Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency, former minister Muhammed Arif Naseem Khan said, “The political situation has changed in the country. A scope has emerged for us to get elected in the election. The people are waiting for the elections to be declared. In the coming days, there will be I.N.D.I.A’s government in the country and Maharashtra.”

Khan was addressing the Congress members, activists at Gandhi Bhavan in Shahgunj today. In the backdrop of the forthcoming parliamentary election, Khan also reviewed the political scenario of all legislative assemblies in the district and obtained views of the office-bearers and the activists.

Former minister said,“ Congress is now in the election mode. By setting aside the differences and staying united, Congress has taken an oath of serving people. The people should stay alert from the party creating religious tension or differences. Practice unity and harmony. Do not forget that our leaders Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi have sacrificed their lives for the unity of the country.”

He continued, “Rahul Gandhi asking questions to the BJP government by travelling the whole country. He also raised the issue in the Parliament and sought an explanation from the Central Government, but he failed to get the answer.” Above all,

They spoke untrue about Kalavati Bai. It is unfortunate that the home minister of the country also lied on record, he alleged.

At the outset, the Congress district president Dr. Kalyan Kale made an introductory speech. Later,

Kale and the Congress city president Shaikh Yusuf welcomed Arif Naseem Khan. Kiran Patil Dongaonkar conducted the proceedings and Shaikh Yusuf proposed a vote of thanks.

In-charge Aref Naseem Khan and Co-in-charge Adv. Mujahid Khan reviewed each assembly constituency by sitting in the next hall at Gandhi Bhavan.

The State President of Seva Dal Vilasbapu Autade, State General Secretary Dr. Zafar Khan, OBC Congress Marathwada President Kanchan Kumar Chate, Former MLC Subhash Zambad, Namdevrao Pawar, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Mohan Deshmukh, Adv. Syed Akram, Haribhau Rathod, Raosaheb Nade, Eknath Anna Tribhuvan, Mahendra Ramandwal, Dr. Pawan Dongre, Dr. Arun Shirsat and others including many women activists were present on the occasion.