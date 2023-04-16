Politics in distribution of MSRTC buses

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) red buses are provided from the Chikalthana workshop in the city to various depots in the state. However, it is being alleged that politics is being done while the distribution of the buses. Cidco bus depot has received only 10 new buses while the Central Bus Stand has received none. Hence, these two depots in the city have depend on the outdated available buses in the depots for the passenger transportation.

In all, 100 red buses have been built in the Chikalthana workshop so far and were sent to various depots in the state. However, maximum buses were sent to the favoured cities due to the political pressures. Central Bus Stand had demanded for more buses, but it has not received the buses yet. People’s representatives from the city should take initiative so that maximum buses should be received in the city, the employees said.

Buses run from the city to Vijaypur, Gulbarga, Surat, Ahmedabad, Akkalkua, Nizamabad and other cities but the old outdated buses are run on this long route. Hence, the passengers have demanded that new buses should be made available on these routes.