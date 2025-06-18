Poly Admission: Changes in preference & seat confirmation norms

Lokmat News Network

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The aspirants of polytechnic courses need to be careful while filling preferences for admission as the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has changed the norms of preference and seat confirmation, this year. A slight error in the option may result in losing the course or institute of choice.

The online registration for the polytechnic courses started on May 20 while the last date of online registration of applications and uploading of required documents in physical mode or e-scrutiny mode is June 26. Earlier, the candidates had to confirm the admission if the first preference was allotted. The DTE changed the number of rounds, preference and seat allocations from this year.

The last date of online registration was June 16 while it was extended up to June 26.

Round-II top 3 preference; round-III top six preference

Joint Director of Technical Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region) Dr Kiran Ladhane said that there would be four Centralized Admission Process (CAP) rounds instead of the earlier three.

“There are changes in preference allotments. Those candidates who will get first preference in seat allocation will have to confirm the admissions. If a candidate is allotted the seat as per his first preference, such allotment will be auto freezed. The candidate will have to accept the allotment and confirm the admissions by reporting to the institute. These candidates will not be eligible for participation in the subsequent CAP rounds,” he said.

Dr Kiran Ladhane said the students who are allotted anyone from the top three preferences in round II and the top six preferences in round III would have to accept the seat and confirm the admissions as the seats would be auto-freezed.

He said that if the candidates fail to accept or report the seat allotment, he would not get any in other rounds. “However, candidates who are not allotted any seat or rejected lower preferences can now participate in subsequent rounds for betterment,” he added.

Over 25 K registered in M’wada

Nearly 25,495 candidates have registered for the admissions in the polytechnic of Marathwda while 18,547 confirmed the admissions at Facilitation Centres (Fcs). District-wise number of candidates registered and confirmed admissions is as follows; Chh Sambhajinagar (6995---5302), Beed (3,582------2746), Hingoli (713-----314), Jalna (2400----1655), Latur (4837----4025), Nanded (2962---2368), Dharashiv (2649–1334) and Parbhani (1357---803).

District-wise Poly intake

There are 64 Polytechnics with 17,425 intake in the region.

District-----------------institutes---intake

Chh Sambhajinagar--14---------4455

Beed-----------------11-------2790

Hingoli-------------two----330

Jalna----------------six------1530

Latur----------------14------3830

Nanded-----------eight------2500

Dharashiv--------five-----1090

Parbhani--------four----900