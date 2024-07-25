Poor strategy fails to boost international tourists' arrival

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Former MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel has expressed concern over the inadequate efforts by the Central Government in promoting Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra's tourism capital, formerly known as Aurangabad. Despite its rich heritage, including national treasures like Daulatabad Fort and Bibi ka Maqbara, and the world-renowned Ajanta and Ellora Caves, the district has not received the necessary support to boost tourism.

"I am proud to have represented a district with such historical significance. I expected a special booster package from the Central Government, similar to those provided to Bihar, to attract both domestic and international tourists," Jaleel stated. "The current situation highlights a failure to draw even 100,000 international tourists annually."

World Heritage City Proposal in Limbo

Jaleel also mentioned the stalled proposal to grant World Heritage City status to Aurangabad (now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), akin to Ahmedabad. The proposal, initiated by the municipal corporation and approved in a 2016 cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has seen little progress. The state's Department of Archaeology (DoA) prepared the proposal, which remains pending with the state's Ministry of Tourism and has yet to be forwarded to the Centre and Unesco for consideration.