Poor tax collection by councils to hamper development in region!

Aurangabad, May 6:

The municipal councils in Marathwada region has failed to meet the target collections of water taxes and property taxes during the last financial

year (2021-22). It is now feared that the poor collection may affect on the proposed development works in the jurisdiction of respective councils.

According to sources in the divisional commissionerate, the percentage of water tax collection by 50 municipal councils of Marathwada was 43.20 per cent in 2021-22.

The number of municipal councils in all districts of the region is as follows: Aurangabad - six (Sillod, Vaijapur, Khuldabad, Kannad, Gangapur and Paithan), Beed - six, Hingoli - three, Jalna and Latur - four each, Nanded - 12, Osmanabad - eight and Parbhani - seven.

The demand of water tax was Rs 44.25 crore and the collection was Rs 24.18 crore. Besides, there was an outstanding of Rs 60.12 crore, but the collection of water tax was just Rs 20.90 crore. To sum up, these councils succeeded in depositing Rs 45.08 crore in the government’s exchequer.

The district wise collection percentage of municipal councils includes Aurangabad - 44.74 per cent; Parbhani - 68.33 pc; Hingoli - 61.89 pc; Nanded - 48.09 pc; Beed - 53.17 pc; Latur - 38.46 pc; Osmanabad - 67.19 and Jalna - 16.85 pc. Of all, the poorest collection is recorded in Jalna district.

Jalna lags behind in PT collection

All the municipal councils in the division succeeded in collecting property tax of Rs 66.51 crore (59.01 per cent). This include collection of Rs 38.62 crore from the current year tax demand and Rs 27.89 crore from the outstanding dues.

The district wise percentage of property tax collection is as follows: Jalna - 33.01 pc; Aurangabad - 74.31 pc; Hingoli - 91 per cent and other districts recorded an average of 71 per cent.