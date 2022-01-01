Ruchira Darda

The universe took my sign for stepping into the New Year with positivity quite literally. On 31st December, New Year’s Eve, I got my test results positively-Positive. And like every popular Disney princess, I am now locked away, until the man in a shiny PPE suit declares me free in a week or so.

If you ask me what is the hardest part of this, I have to say mommy guilt. Although my younger one’s first reaction was, “Are you sure mom is not going to come out of the room.” Mom quarantine for them meant unlimited TV time, cricket and some chocolates. But I think the excitement is beginning to wear off. Without the mom cat being around, there is no adrenaline rush. Jokes apart, I miss them. All the hugs and cuddles. I miss our bedtime conversations. I worry what they will do the entire day. But these boys have been so brave. We underestimate how much our children are able to get done without our meddling.

I am sure you’ve fantasized about having some quarantine days. No work, no kids and no husband. I sure had. But this is turning out to be a bummer. Like, I always say, I like chaos. It drives me. I love playing the damsel in distress and the knight in shining armour.

Anyways, let me skip to the good part, haha you can see I am spending way too many hours on Instagram. At least, now I won't have the feeling of being left out of post-Covid conversations. Besides all this drama, I am stepping into the New Year with some new habits. I recently read in Atomic Habits by James Clear, that to bring about positive change in your life all you need to do is cultivate positive habits. I don't believe in resolutions. For, they are usually goals and promises we make over a New Year's dinner conversation which we do not intend to commit to. Hence, this year I started working on the habits I wanted to inculcate a little prior. Now, I am stepping into the New Year with these wonderful changes. I am reading more, chanting more and spending better quality of time with my children. I highly recommend this book to all of you. You will be surprised how small habits may hold the key to your goals.

Lastly, I do hope that 2022 is all we are hoping it to be, for 2021 was surely a memorable year. It brought with it a lot of learning and experiences that would have otherwise been alien. But I am surely hoping for things to go back to the old-normal. I wish that this year be everything you need it to be, as for me, I simply want it to start with hugging my babies.(The writer is Mindfulness Coach and Motivator)