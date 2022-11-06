Post department convention in Devpul

Aurangabad

The Indian Postal Department organised a convention at Devpul village in Kannad tehsil under the ‘Financial empowerment drive’ recently. The drive is implemented by the directive of the post department by the post department.

During the convention, post superintendent Ashok Dhanwade informed the villagers about various schemes of the post department and the detailed procedure to avail the benefits. Assistant superintendent Manoj Wange, Praveen Zond and others were present.

In all 267 new accounts were opened including 104 of Sukanya Samruddhi scheme, 50 of IPPB, 50 of Bal Aadhar and 50 of Post live insurance.

Pundlik Kaje made an introductory speech. Sarpanch Pandurang Ghuge presided over while the chief guest was Apparao Ghuge.

Sudam Jadhav, Sanjay Pandit, Sanjivani Mundhe, Harshada More, Walmik Nikam, Dipak Pandit and others took efforts for the success of the function. Gramvikas officer A D Chavan proposed a vote of thanks.