Post to celebrate Children's Day with a difference

Aurangabad:

The Department of Post (DoP) has decided to celebrate Children's Day (or Bal Diwas) with a difference, this year. It has decided upon giving a demonstration on the functioning of the post, its banking and savings schemes, myriad services, etc to the school students at the Head Post Office (HPO) in Juna Bazaar, on the day. Hence, the DoP has appealed to the schools (of various mediums) to visit the HPO in large numbers on this special occasion.

The special celebration has been ideated by the postmaster general (PMG, Aurangabad Region) Adnan Ahmed and under the guidance of the Superintendent of Post (SP) Ashok Dhanwade, the arrangement of demonstrations will be made by the senior postmaster (SPM) S L Bansode, public relations officer (PRO) Sanjay Patil and their team.

“We invite the schools to visit the Head Post Office (HPO, Juna Bazaar) on Monday (November 14) considering it as an educational tour. Acting upon the orders of our superiors, we have arranged the demonstration for them at the HPO. We will apprise them about the postal services, various core banking and savings schemes of DoP, take them to a philately museum, etc. They will be given a live demonstration on how different mail and parcels are booked, undergoes the stamping process, and are weighed and dispatched after sorting to various cities. The money orders, ATM services, savings and other citizens-friendly services will be informed to them by our officials,” said the superintendent of post (SP, Aurangabad Circle).

Adds the PRO,” We will accord a warm welcome to the school students by presenting them a rose and chocolates on the special occasion.”

According to reliable sources, “ The initiative of DoP is indeed applaudable. It will help gain the trust of the next generation in the postal services and also help transform the little ones as customers in the future. Moreover, the knowledge gained by the students at this tender age lasts in their memory till their old age. Like visiting a monument during the picnic remains afresh in the memory of the students during their whole life."