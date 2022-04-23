Power disruption delays water supply by 90 minutes

Aurangabad, April 23:

Following the strong winds, the power supply to Jayakwadi and Dhorkin pump houses got disrupted for one and a half hours, on Saturday early morning. As a result, the water supply to the city got paralysed on Saturday.

Earlier, there was a short circuit in the panel board supplying electricity power to the Pharola Water Treatment Plant (WTP) on Thursday midnight. The works continued till 3 am. Now, the power supply disrupted on Friday midnight.

The AMC executive engineer Hemant Kolhe said,” The power supply of Jayakwadi pump house got disrupted on Friday at 11.45 pm and was restored at 1.15 am. Co-incidentally, the power supply of Dhorkin pump house also got stopped at the same time and was restored after sometime. Hence, the process of lifting water from Jayakwadi Dam and transport it to the water treatment plant and the city got halted for one and a half hours. In addition, the power supply of overhead water tank at Cidco N-5 sector was also stopped for 20 minutes.”

It may be noted that the city water distribution has been paralysed again. The water supply section is trying to streamline the distribution. The citizens are appealed to cooperate the AMC, said Kolhe.