Pradeep Shelke gets Ph.D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) conferred a Ph.D degree on Pradeep Abasaheb Shelke in education. He presented the thesis ‘Pune Jilhyantargat Aapatti Vyavasthapanasathi Tayar Kelelya Kruti Karyakramachya Parinamkaratecha Abhyas’ under the guidance of Government College of Education’s Dr Nalini Chondekar - Muley.