Pramod Wadate gets Ph D in Mechanical Engg

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Pramod Ram Wadate in Mechanical Engineering.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Modeling and Optimization of Thermal Performance of a Solar Concentrator’ under the guidance of Dr H M Dharmadikari, research guide and associate professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, MIT College.

Pramod works as assistant professor in Ajinkya D Y Patil School of Engineering, Pune.