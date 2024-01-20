Pran Pratistha started at Himalayeshwar temple with procession

Procession with chants of Jai Shri Ram

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Himalayeshwar Mahadev temple in Satara was a scene of religious fervor on Saturday as devotees thronged the premises to celebrate the Pran Pratistha Mahotsav of Shri Ram Darbar.

The celebrations began with a procession that found its way through the Satara-Sudhakarnagar area, with devotees chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and carrying Ramayana texts on their heads. The procession culminated at the Himalayeshwar Mahadev Temple, where the Pranpratistha rituals were performed.

The Himalayeshwar Mahadev temple is a popular place of worship for devotees in the area. In addition to the Mahadev temple, there are also temples dedicated to Siddhivinayak Ganesh and Sage Agasti. Three new temples have recently been built on the premises including a Shri Ram Darbar, a Vitthal temple, and a Hanuman temple. The Pran Pratistha Mahotsav is a three-day event that began on Friday. The first day of the festival saw the conclusion of Ramayana by Ramayanacharya Sharad Bansode Maharaj.

Pran Pratistha on Monday

On Sunday, January 21, the second day of the festival, will see worship of the established deity, Dasha Vidhi ritual, installation of idol rituals, dhanyadhivas and chayadhivas etc. The programme will continue from 9 am to 5 pm. The Pran Pratistha of the idols will take place on Monday, January 22. After the Pran Pratistha, the festival will be concluded with Kaliya Kirtan by Satish Jadhav Maharaj.