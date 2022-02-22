Prasad Kokil new CII Marathwada zonal chairman

Aurangabad, Feb 22:

Industrialist Prasad Kokil has been elected as the new chairman and Samit Sachdeva has been elected as the vice chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Marathwada zone for the year 2022-2023. A new team of office bearers was announced here recently.

Kokil is the managing director of EcoSense Appliances Pvt Ltd and Sanjay Group. He was vice chairman last year and led various important panels and committees in CII Marathwada zone and also mentor to MSMEs for technology up-gradation. He is also a VC of Auric skill foundation, DMIC. Sachdeva is the vice president of Siemens Ltd. He has been leading various important panels and committees on manufacturing in CII Marathwada zone. Kokil said that his more focus areas are Industry 4.0 and like to experiment with new business models and make organizations adaptable to changing times at all levels.