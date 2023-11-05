Pre-Diwali shopping frenzy takes over city markets

Crores of turnover reported on Sunday:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As Diwali, the festival of lights, fast approaches, the city's denizens thronged the bustling market on the Sunday. The entire day was marked by a fervent shopping spree that began in the morning and persisted well into the night, concluding at 11 pm.

Bonuses fuel Diwali shopping extravaganza

With bonuses rolling in, the local market witnessed an influx of customers eager to spend their bonus earnings on Diwali preparations, without dipping into their regular salaries. The industrial sector, in particular, experienced a substantial inflow of bonuses. Families made it a day out, visiting the market to shop for the festive season.

Ready-made clothing stores a big draw

Ready-made clothing stores saw a significant number of shoppers. The demand was so high that some children's clothing showrooms saw long queues forming outside. In certain outlets, customers were even provided with numbers to manage the crowd. Sky lanterns, electric garlands, incense, and other festive essentials flew off the shelves. Brooms, symbolizing the goddess Lakshmi, were also in high demand, as they play a vital role in the Lakshmi Puja ceremony.

Whopping Rs 250 crores turnover

With this being the Sunday just prior to Diwali, the market witnessed an anticipated upswing in turnover. Preliminary estimates suggest that the day's sales could have amounted to a staggering Rs 250 crores, encompassing a wide range of products, from sky lanterns to automobiles, said Lakshminarayan Rathi, vice president of the Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh.

Anticipating continued prosperity

For traders, Diwali constitutes a significant portion of their annual turnover, accounting for up to 50 percent of their business. With Diwali just around the corner, the coming weeks are expected to bring in an additional Rs 500 to 700 crores in trade, said Shivshankar Swamy, general secretary of the Mahasangh.