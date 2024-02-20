Pre-Primary inter-school championship 2024, celebrates young talent and triumphs

Victorious vibes: St Lawrence School emerge winner and PSBA bag the runner up trophy of the pre-primary championship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) set the stage on fire with the electrifying Pre-Primary Inter-School Championship 2024, igniting excitement among young talents. The event, spanning two exhilarating days, proved to be a resounding success, leaving the tiny tots brimming with joy and laughter. St Lawrence School bagged the winner trophy and PSBA emerged as runner-up champions, adding glitz to the event.

Kicking off on February 16, the opening day witnessed a flurry of energetic competitions tailored for the youngest participants. Nursery students showcased their agility in the cap race (25m), while the girls demonstrated their prowess in the ball race of the same distance. The thrill continued with spirited relay races, featuring a dynamic 120m dash for both boys and girls of junior KG. The day culminated with the senior KG students exhibiting their discipline and coordination in a captivating PT drill.

Building upon the momentum, the second day of the event, held on February 20th, proved to be equally enthralling. The nursery students enchanted the audience with their adorable rendition of an action-packed song, setting the stage for an afternoon of enchantment. Junior KG students then took center stage with a captivating group prop dance, showcasing their creativity and teamwork. The grand finale came in the form of a mesmerizing fusion dance performed by the senior KG students, leaving the audience spellbound. An esteemed panel of judges judged the event. This includes Judges for action song Varinder Kaur, director, Kids Kingdom English School and Mrunal Goel, industrialist and Zumba instructor. Judges for dance with props (Jr KG) and dance fusion (Sr KG) were Imran Nijam, dance degree-bachelor of dramatics, and Rachna Dhapre, owner of RJ’s dance factory. Anil Niley and Anita Sharma of athletics sports association judged the PT drill event. The event was supervised by LTCC head Nuzhat Fowad, anchored by Tausif Jalal Khan.

Winners of the competition:

- Winners : St Lawrence School

-Runner up: Padmashri Shankar Bapu Apegaonkar (PSBA) School

Cap Race:

Winner: Royal Kids Nursery

Runner up: St Lawrence school

Runner up 2: Pinks N Blues

Ball Race :

Winner: MGM - First Steps

Runner up: Dnyanada KG N-7

Runner up 2: Maven Kids Pre-Primary School

Relay Race Boys:

Winner: Royal Kids Nursery

Runner up : Padmashri Shankar Bapu Apegaonkar School

Runner up 2: MGM - First Steps

Relay Girls:

Winner: MGM - First Steps

Runner up: Royal Kids Nursery

Runner up 2: St Lawrence school

PT Drill:

Winner: Padmashri Shankar Bapu Apegaonkar School

Runner up : St Lawrence School

Runner up 2nd: Sarvodaya International School

Consolation 1: Maven Kids Pre-Primary School

Consolation 2: Dnyanada N-7

Day 2 events:

Action Song:

Winner: Maven Kids Pre-Primary School

Runner up: St Lawrence School

Runner up 2nd : Agrasen Vidya Mandir

Consolation: MGM - First Steps

Best-efforts: Dnyanada N-7

Group Prop Dance:

Winner: St Lawrence School

Runner up: Universal School

Runner up 2: PSBA

Consolation: Maven Kids Pre-Primary School

Best efforts: Agrasen Vidya Mandir

Fusion Dance:

Winner: PSBA

Runner up: St Lawrence School

Runner up 2: Maven Kids Pre-Primary School

Consolation: Agrasen Vidya Mandir

Best efforts: Universal School