Preparation begins for the 'Advantage Maharashtra Expo'

Work starts at Shendra phase of the DMIC

Aurangabad:

The preliminary work of the ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo’ organised by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) to be held between January 5 - 8, 2023 began on Saturday. The expo will be held at Shendra phase of the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).

Giving more information, Massia president Kiran Jagtap said that the preparations for the exhibition started at Auric city. The expo will have more than 590 stalls of prominent industries from Maharashtra and other states. The organisation is trying to ensure that domestic as well as international industries also visit the expo. Our main objective is to attract investors for the companies in Aurangabad. Various workshops and seminars will be organised in this exhibition. The expo will also provide the small entrepreneurs of Aurangabad with new opportunities and information about new products and technologies. Massia vice president Anil Patil said that a large number of investors, exhibitors and visitors will visit the exhibition. Efforts are being made to promote Marathwada and Aurangabad at global level. Massia vice president Bhagwan Raut, secretary Rahul Mogle, Rajendra Chaudhary, joint sec Abhishek Modani, Sudeep Adtiya, treasurer Suresh Khillare, Auric officials Deepak Mulikar, Anil Patni and others were present.

90 percent stalls booked

Convenor Abhay Hanchanal said that 90 percent of the stalls of the total 590 stalls have been booked so far. The expo will give new impetus to the local industry. The potential of the Auric City will be demonstrated in the expo. Massia will provide full assistance to the companies who want to invest in Auric.