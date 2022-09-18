Preparations for Dandiya in full swing

Navratri festival: Latest Dandiya dress collection in stores

Aurangabad, Sep 18:

The much awaited Navratri festival is just seven days away. This year Dandiya Garba has been organized from the very first day. This year there is a trend of Dhoom Dhadaka Ghagra, 'Chunnu Munnu' Ghagra for kids, Kedia dress and special double Kolhapuri pheta.

Like Ganeshotsav the navratri festival will also be celebrated without any restrictions. Preparations have started for the dandiya festival. The traders are receiving bookings for the traditional dresses like chaniya choli, Navratri lehenga, and Kedia Gujarati dresses. Many traders have also brought dresses in various designs specially from Gujarat this year. The first batch has arrived in the market. This year Dhumdhadaka Ghagra has been in demand among women. Its features are that the designer has combined three ghagras to make a Dhumdhadaka ghagara. This ghagra is seen in different colors from four sides. 'Chunnu Munnu' Ghagra is becoming an attraction among kids. A ghagra with a nine meter circumference has been introduced in the market for girls. A light weight, non-overworked ghagra is being preferred. Apart from this, the gamthi print on the all over ghagra is also unique. Double Kolhapuri Pheta has come in the market for youths.

As Dandiya is being organized this year after a gap of two years, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the youths. Ghagra designer Nilesh Malani said that he has received the bookings for Ghagra for the first four days of navratri.

Jeans, T-shirts, jackets, odhani

Many girls prefer Indo-Western dressing instead of traditional dressing. For them, jeans, t-shirts, jackets and dresses with odhanis will be in this year's trend.