Preparations for Youth Festival nearing completion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The preparations for the four-day Central Youth Festival (CYF) to be organised by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) from October 4 are nearing completion.

The top officers of the university took the review of the youth festival. An advisory committee was set up to smoothly hold the festival.

There are six main categories of the 36 competitions, they are dance, drama, music, literature, fine art and Maharashtra folk art. A team can have a maximum of 36 participants, while the age of each participant should be less than 25. An artiste can participate in a maximum of five contests.

A total of six stages will be established at different places, including the auditorium and dramatics department. Each stage will have waterproof pandals as precautionary measures to avoid disturbance due to rain.

‘Shobhayatra’ a procession will be taken out before the inaugural ceremony of the festival on October 4. More than 2200 boys and girls accompanied by team managers arrive from Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar every year.

The university is yet to announce the names of guests for the inaugural and valedictory ceremony. Earlier, the CYF was to be held in the third week of September, however, it was postponed because of the celebration of Hyderabad Mukti Sangram Din.

Less than 50 pc colleges participate in CYF

There are 483 undergraduate and postgraduate colleges in the four districts which fall within the jurisdiction of the university. But, less than 50 per cent participate in the Central Youth Festival, despite warnings from the university administration to take action like fine.